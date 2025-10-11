Karachi gripped by fear and failure

Karachi stands shaken by a disturbing rise in child kidnappings, a crisis gripping the city with fear and uncertainty.

In neighbourhoods once filled with the laughter of children, silence and anxiety now prevail. In recent months, abductions have surged and horrifyingly, several children have been found dead—murdered after being kidnapped. What was once dismissed as isolated incidents has evolved into a pattern, exposing organized crime, social vulnerability and state negligence.

In one chilling case, seven-year-old Mohammad Sarim was abducted from North Karachi, brutally assaulted and later found strangled in a water tank. Earlier, three-year-old Hussain disappeared from Shah Latif Town and was later found begging on the streets with a man who admitted using him for money. These are not isolated cases but part of criminal networks thriving on Karachi’s chaos, preying on its weakest — the children.

The motives behind these kidnappings are grim but familiar. Many are taken for ransom, while others are trafficked to different cities or provinces, forced into begging, child labor, or servitude. Some are victims of sex trafficking rings, where they endure unimaginable abuse before being discarded or killed. For young girls, abduction often occurs under the pretext of marriage or religious conversion. In all cases, children become commodities in a criminal market that feeds on poverty, lawlessness and silence.

Economic hardship lies at the heart of this crisis. Rising inflation, unemployment and inequality have created both victims and perpetrators. Families in congested settlements struggle to supervise their children, while criminals exploit this vulnerability. Many abductions occur when children walk to school or play unsupervised. Often, the kidnappers are acquaintances or neighbors once trusted by the family. The social fabric that ensured vigilance has eroded, replaced by fear and apathy.

Law enforcement, already overstretched, has failed to keep pace with these criminal net-works. Although special teams exist, responses remain reactive rather than preventive. Families face delays in registering FIRs, while investigations suffer from weak coordination, lack of forensic resources and outdated surveillance. Neighborhoods lack CCTV coverage and few schools have safety protocols. Laws like the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act exist but are poorly enforced.

The crisis is not only administrative but moral. Society has normalized child labor, neglected safe spaces and ignored abuse behind closed doors. Each kidnapping reflects a collective failure of empathy. In a city of over twenty million, a child’s disappearance becomes another statistic. For parents, it is the loss of an entire world — a wound that never heals.

The way forward demands a holistic approach. The government must strengthen policing, ensure accountability and promote community vigilance. Schools, mosques and civil society must educate, raise awareness and support affected families. Above all, citizens must break their silence — because silence enables predators to thrive.

Karachi’s child kidnapping crisis reflects moral and institutional decay. Until society accepts that protecting children is a shared duty, this cycle of abduction and despair will continue. The stolen children of Karachi are victims not just of criminals but of a city that forgot to protect its future.

—The writer is a human rights activist, based in Karachi.