Abbasi shifted to Adiala

Islamabad

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted back to Adiala jail after successful surgery in a private hospital, ARY News reported on Thursday. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was admitted to the private hospital on November 4, where he underwent a hernia operation. PML-N leaders Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Barjees Tahir visited hospital and inquired health of former premier after getting permission from the court. Abbasi had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract. Read: PML-N spokesperson seeks court’s permission to meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013.—INP