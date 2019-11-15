Sarwar praises WU for providing exceptional skills to students

Our Correspondent

Wah Cantt

Eighth Commencement of University of Wah was held Thursday at University Auditorium. Mohammed Sarwar, Governor of Punjab and Chancellor University of Wah graced the commencement ceremony as chief guest. A total of 1136 undergraduate and graduate students were conferred degrees in disciplines of Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering Sciences, Management Sciences and Social Sciences & Humanities.

Thirty-three high achievers were awarded gold medals, distinguished students’ award in their respective faculties and student of year award. Addressing on the occasion, Chancellor of University, congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success and extolled University of Wah for providing exceptional knowledge skills to its students thereby enabling them to lead a professionally rewarding life.