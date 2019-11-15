Traffic help desk to be established

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

DIG Hazara Range Mazhar ul Haq Kaka Khail has chalked out special plan to reduce the gap between Police and General public by replacing the Challan Books with ‘Help Book’ and will take back almost 50% Challan Book from the Traffic Wardens by curtailing the ratio of challans to 50%. The basic aim and object of this unique plan is to facilitate the commuters and transporters either public or private by providing them help specially in case of road accident or any issue where through the ‘Help Book’, Traffic Officer will fill up the form and will hand over to the affectees with noting complete particulars and will note down the action and help provided by the police staff.