A timeless bond

IN an era marked by shifting global alliances, some relationships defy the tides of change, remaining firm, enduring and deeply rooted in trust.

One such exemplary bond is that between Pakistan and China. This partnership, forged through decades of strategic cooperation and mutual respect, continues to thrive despite changing strategic landscapes. The recent statements by Foreign Office and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir are not merely diplomatic affirmations; they are powerful reiterations of a time-tested alliance that remains as strong and resilient as ever.

At a time when observers speculate about the implications of Pakistan’s renewed engagement with the United States, Islamabad has sent a resounding message: the relationship with China is not only intact but remains central to Pakistan’s foreign policy. As Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan categorically stated, “China is a very close friend and iron brother. It’s a unique relationship between two friendly neighbouring countries and has nothing to do with what kind of relations we pursue with other countries.” These remarks do not just dispel doubts — they reinforce a truth that history has consistently borne out: China has stood by Pakistan through every trial and Pakistan, in turn, values this steadfast support above anything else. The words of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir further underscore the unparalleled nature of this bond. Speaking on the 98th founding anniversary of the PLA at a ceremony held at the General Headquarters, he hailed Pakistan-China relationship as “unique, time-tested and exceptionally resilient amid evolving regional and global challenges.” Indeed, history bears testimony to the unwavering nature of this relationship. From strategic cooperation in defence to transformative infrastructure projects like the CPEC, this partnership has transcended transactional diplomacy. It is people-centric, grounded in shared dreams for regional prosperity and peace. The sentiment that “the Pakistan Army and PLA are true brothers-in-arms” is not mere rhetoric but a reflection of on-ground collaboration, mutual training and joint efforts in securing regional stability. In the face of global realignments, such clarity in vision and conviction in friendship are rare. Pakistan has made it abundantly clear that there is no room for compromise when it comes to its relationship with China. This bond is not influenced by any third-party equation. It is independent, sovereign and above all, cherished by the peoples of both nations. The trajectory of this relationship has only one direction — upward.