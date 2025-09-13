A Look Back at Gold Prices in Pakistan This Week

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw modest fluctuations amid back-to-back surges inthe global market. The price of 24K gold per tola opened the week at Rs376,700 on September 4 and gradually climbed, reaching a peak of Rs388,100 on September 10 and 9.

By Saturday, September 13, the price had slightly corrected to Rs386,300, down Rs200 from Friday.

All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) reported that 10-gram gold also followed a similar pattern, closing the week at Rs331,189 after a Rs172 drop on Saturday.

After a slight dip, it closed the week at Rs386,300 on September 13. Overall, the week reflected a mix of upward momentum and minor corrections in the precious metals market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Date 24K Gold Silver 13 Sept 386,300 4,443 12 Sept 386,500 4,456 11 Sept 384,000 4,326 10 Sept 388,100 4,358 9 Sept 388,100 4,358 8 Sept 384,000 4,338 5 Sept 377,900 4,315 4 Sept 376,700 4,315

Silver, meanwhile, showed minor changes throughout the week, ending at Rs4,443 per tola after shedding Rs13 on the last day of trading.

On the international front, gold traded at $3,643 per ounce with a $20 premium, down $2, in line with the week’s subdued market sentiment. Analysts say the week’s minor corrections indicate a stable trend for precious metals, offering a cautious yet steady environment for investors.