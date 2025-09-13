A Look Back at Gold Prices in Pakistan This Week

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw modest fluctuations amid back-to-back surges inthe global market. The price of 24K gold per tola opened the week at Rs376,700 on September 4 and gradually climbed, reaching a peak of Rs388,100 on September 10 and 9.
By Saturday, September 13, the price had slightly corrected to Rs386,300, down Rs200 from Friday.
All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) reported that 10-gram gold also followed a similar pattern, closing the week at Rs331,189 after a Rs172 drop on Saturday.
After a slight dip, it closed the week at Rs386,300 on September 13. Overall, the week reflected a mix of upward momentum and minor corrections in the precious metals market.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Date
|24K Gold
|Silver
|13 Sept
|386,300
|4,443
|12 Sept
|386,500
|4,456
|11 Sept
|384,000
|4,326
|10 Sept
|388,100
|4,358
|9 Sept
|388,100
|4,358
|8 Sept
|384,000
|4,338
|5 Sept
|377,900
|4,315
|4 Sept
|376,700
|4,315
Silver, meanwhile, showed minor changes throughout the week, ending at Rs4,443 per tola after shedding Rs13 on the last day of trading.
On the international front, gold traded at $3,643 per ounce with a $20 premium, down $2, in line with the week’s subdued market sentiment. Analysts say the week’s minor corrections indicate a stable trend for precious metals, offering a cautious yet steady environment for investors.
Gold rates continue to rise, heading toward Rs4 Lac per Tola in Pakistan