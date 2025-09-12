AGL70.77▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)AIRLINK154.53▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)BOP17.81▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.13▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL13.78▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML35.29▲ 0.45 (0.01%)DGKC231.97▼ -3.37 (-0.01%)FCCL57.01▼ -1.14 (-0.02%)FFL18.95▲ 0.55 (0.03%)HUBC192.24▼ -3.43 (-0.02%)HUMNL17.13▼ -0.67 (-0.04%)KEL5.36▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)KOSM6.67▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF102.35▼ -3.89 (-0.04%)NBP180.68▲ 4.73 (0.03%)OGDC267.58▼ -3.16 (-0.01%)PAEL54.52▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)PIBTL12.46▼ -0.42 (-0.03%)PPL189.31▼ -1.85 (-0.01%)PRL32.13▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC23.5▼ -0.69 (-0.03%)SEARL115.84▼ -3.66 (-0.03%)TELE8.12▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL57.54▲ 2.6 (0.05%)TPLP10.2▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET26.71▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG62.04▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY27.62▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.58▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Friday, September 12, 2025

Gold rates continue to rise, heading toward Rs4 Lac per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Jumps Rs10000 In A Day In Pakistan To Hit All Time High Of Rs338800

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan jumped by Rs2,500 on Friday, reaching Rs386,500 per tola. With global prices climbing, bullion is steadily moving toward the Rs4 lakh mark.

Latest rates shared by Sarafa Association shows price of yellow metal moving up by Rs2,500 per tola, reaching Rs386,500 in local market. The rate of 10 grams also climbed by Rs2,143, closing at Rs331,361.

The increase comes a day after bullion prices had dropped by Rs4,100 per tola, settling at Rs384,000 on Thursday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Date Gold per tola
12-Sep-25 Rs386,500
11-Sep-25 Rs384,000
10-Sep-25 Rs388,100
09-Sep-25 Rs388,100
08-Sep-25 Rs384,000
05-Sep-25 Rs377,900
04-Sep-25 Rs376,700

In the international market, gold advanced as well, with prices reported at $3,645 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $27 gain, the APGJSA said.

Silver prices also moved upward, rising by Rs130 to Rs4,456 per tola.

Globally, gold was headed for its fourth consecutive weekly gain as concerns over a weakening U.S. labor market outweighed inflationary pressures ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer