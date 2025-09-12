Gold rates continue to rise, heading toward Rs4 Lac per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan jumped by Rs2,500 on Friday, reaching Rs386,500 per tola. With global prices climbing, bullion is steadily moving toward the Rs4 lakh mark.

Latest rates shared by Sarafa Association shows price of yellow metal moving up by Rs2,500 per tola, reaching Rs386,500 in local market. The rate of 10 grams also climbed by Rs2,143, closing at Rs331,361.

The increase comes a day after bullion prices had dropped by Rs4,100 per tola, settling at Rs384,000 on Thursday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Date Gold per tola 12-Sep-25 Rs386,500 11-Sep-25 Rs384,000 10-Sep-25 Rs388,100 09-Sep-25 Rs388,100 08-Sep-25 Rs384,000 05-Sep-25 Rs377,900 04-Sep-25 Rs376,700

In the international market, gold advanced as well, with prices reported at $3,645 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $27 gain, the APGJSA said.

Silver prices also moved upward, rising by Rs130 to Rs4,456 per tola.

Globally, gold was headed for its fourth consecutive weekly gain as concerns over a weakening U.S. labor market outweighed inflationary pressures ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.