Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025 Full Installment Plan and Balloting details

LAHORE – Punjab, the region of over 110 million people, is set to witness Electric Taxis, a major initiative by Maryam Nawaz led government that will offer exciting opportunities for drivers besides curbing air pollution. With interest-free installments and chance to own a modern electric taxi, dreams of earning steady income will be possible soon.

E-Taxi Scheme 2025 groundbreaking project, will also uplift taxi industry in Punjab, especially in Lahore, providing young and unemployed residents with sustainable income source. Honri Ve 2.0 and Dongfeng Box and other cars will be offered.

Under this scheme, electric taxis will be available on easy, interest-free installments, making clean transportation more affordable for drivers. In its first phase, 1,100 electric taxis will hit the streets of Punjab, equipped with GPS systems, smart meters, and official e-taxi branding, ensuring safe, transparent, and reliable service for passengers.

Punjab E-Taxi Installments

Details Amount Estimated Price Rs6-6.5million Down Payment (30%) Rs1.8-2 million Bank Financing (70%) Rs4.5 million Monthly Installment Rs. 60,000 (estimate)

Electric taxi program is open to all residents of Punjab aged 18 and above, with a valid driving license and a clean banking record. Both men and women are encouraged to apply.

Punjab E-Taxi Balloting Date

The application process for the Punjab E-Taxi Scheme 2025 is set to begin in September 2025, when the online registration portal will open for applicants. Interested candidates will have until October 2025 to submit their forms and upload the required documents.

Later, balloting and verification process will take place in November 2025 to ensure all applicants meet the eligibility criteria and to select beneficiaries in a fair manner. Finally, the distribution of electric taxis to the selected candidates is scheduled to start from December 2025 onwards, marking the launch of the first phase of this transformative scheme.

Applications will be managed online via the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) portal

Residents of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad will get these taxis in first phase.

Officials believe the E-Taxi Scheme could mark a turning point for Punjab, providing families with reliable income, reducing fuel imports, and creating a cleaner, greener transport network.