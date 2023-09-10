The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken strict action against eight officers – five Executive Engineers (XENs), two Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and a Line Superintendent (LS) – for conniving in electricity theft and giving new power connection to a dead defaulter, the LESCO spokesman disclosed this to media here Sunday.

He added that LESCO Director (Customer Services) Rai Mohammad Asghar took action against those officers after they were proved guilty in their respective departmental inquiries. Sharing the details, the spokesman said that Mehmood Alam Qureshi, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Qila Sattar Shah area has been removed from service for conniving in the electricity theft, and on the similar charges, an Executive Engineer (XEN) of Sheikhupura Rashid Soomro will not be considered for promotion in the next grade for two years and he will stick in Grade-18 during this period. Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar also issued orders for stopping annual increment of XEN (Manawala area) Muhammad Rizwan for one year, as he was found involved in facilitating the electricity thieves.

After conducting a detailed inquiry, the company also took departmental action against the following officers on the charge of giving new electricity connection to a dead defaulter, who owed more than Rs 30 million dues to LESCO, in the area of Kot Abdul Maalik: Mohsin Ali of Gulshan Ravi (DDT Northern Circle) has been demoted from Executive Engineer (Grade-18) to an SDO (Grade-17); Muzamil Hussain, X-En of Kot Abdul Maalik area, will not be promoted for two years and he has been made permanent at Grade-18 for one year; annual increment of XEN (M&T) Najamul Hasan has been stopped for one year; promotion of Ali Abbas, SDO Kot Abdul Maalik, has been stopped for two years and he has been made permanent at Grade-17 for one year; and Line Superintendent-1 (LS-1) Mirza Aqeel Baig, who was serving as Head Draftsman in Northern Circle, has been demoted to Line Superintendent-2 (LS-2) and made permanent as Line Superintendent for one year, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, Director (Customer Service) Rai Muhammad Asghar said that LESCO is all committed for zero tolerance policy on facilitation of power theft.