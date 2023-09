Armed robbers looted cash and valuables worth hundreds of thousands rupees from a utility store in the provincial capital, police said on Sunday. According to details, five robbers barged into a utility store located in Model Town Lahore.

The CCTV footage showed the gang plundering cash and other valuables from the store with any fear. The owner of store claimed that robbers deprived him of Rs600,000 and valuables worth hundreds of thousands rupees.