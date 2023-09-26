Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia reaffirms the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan and that it should not serve as a safe place for terrorist organizations.

He also stressed the need to respect the rights of Afghan people, including the rights of women to education and work.

The Saudi foreign minister meanwhile called for international efforts to revive humanitarian and economic aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Afghanistan.

Addressing the same Debate, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister of International Development of the Kingdom of Norway, argued that engagement with the “de facto” authorities in Afghanistan is “worth the attempt” to help with the situation of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“In Afghanistan, we engage with the de facto authorities in Kabul. If this can help to address the dire humanitarian situation, especially for women and girls, who are being deprived of education in the future, it is worth the attempt,” she said.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told the assembly that a collective responsibility is also needed for the people of Palestine and Afghanistan.

“In Afghanistan, Indonesia will do its utmost to help the Afghan people and ensure the rights of women and girls are respected including their rights to education,” she said.

But the Islamic Emirate said that the rights of women are observed in the country and that Afghanistan is not a place for terrorist groups.

“Afghanistan is a safe place. There is no foreign group here.

The Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to use the Afghan soil against others.

The stance of the Islamic Emirate is pretty clear in this regard,’ he said.

The concerns about the situation in Afghanistan were raised in the UN General Assembly and its debate at a time, while the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spoken of the Moscow Format to be held within the next five days.—Tolonews