A delegation from the Islamic Emirate led by the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi went to Russia on Monday to participate in the Moscow Format meeting.

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, told TOLOnews that this meeting will cover a range of political and economic topics.

“Regional cooperation is crucial for Afghanistan’s economy and security. There are also some concerns from neighboring countries, which will be discussed, and that Afghanistan is safe. Economic issues relating to Afghanistan’s reconstruction will be discussed,” said Mujahid.

The Moscow Format meeting will be held September 29, in Kazan, Russia.

According to political analysts, the presence of a representative of the Islamic Emirate in this meeting is important for solving the country’s current challenges.

“The differences between the two sides will be resolved through understanding, but one thing should be taken into account, that currently, every country wants to include the issue of Afghanistan in its agenda,” said Aminullah Ihsas, a university lecturer.

“The most important thing is that practical decisions should be made in these meetings and the recognition of the Islamic Emirate should be discussed,” said Abdul Ghafar Kamiyab, a political analyst.

Earlier, the Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said that Muttaqi was invited to this meeting.