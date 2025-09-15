200 prize bond September 2025 draw today – Check winners list, full results online

MULTAN – The National Savings Centre Multan is all set to hold the Rs200 prize bond draw September 2025 today (Monday) with investors hoping to take home mega prizes.

The draw will be conducted at 10:00 am in presence of public and officials.

The savings centres across Pakistan offer prize bonds of various denominations starting from Rs100 in value.

The prize bonds can be purchased/encashed from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bankbranches and National Savings Centers against application form with copy of valid CNIC.

The prize bonds are considered not only a safer investment but also bring big cash prizes for the winners which are picked through balloting.

200 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The first prize winner of Rs200 Prize Bond takes home Rs750,000, while five second prize winners receive Rs250,000 each, and third prize winners get Rs1,250 each.

In June, the first Prize of Rs750,000 was won by prize bond number 774331 while the five winners of second prize include 097127, 265610 , 464840, 976082 and 978550.

The winners of September 2025 will be updated here as soon as they are announced by the Savings Centre Multan.

200 Prize Bond Complete Draw List September 2025 PDF

A complete draw list of 200 prize bond results will be shared here as soon as it is released by the savings centre.