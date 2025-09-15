Muzaffargarh’s multilingual ‘richest’ beggar dies in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH – A beggar, who was widely regarded as the richest beggar in Moza Jhanger area of Muzaffargarh, was tragically killed in a traffic accident.

Reports said Shaukat ‘Bhikari’died when a loader rickshaw collided with his motorcycle.

Shaukat, a father of three, was not a typical beggar. He was fluent in Urdu, Punjabi, and English and owned several acres of agricultural land.

Despite his wealth, he continued to live a life of street begging, which made him a unique and recognizable personality in the area.

He rose to wider fame years ago after a video of him went viral on social media. In the video, Shaukat openly admitted that he had become a “lakhpati” (hundred-thousandaire) by begging. At that time he had shared that he would travel to Multan daily, earning around Rs1,000 per day — amounting to roughly Rs30,000 per month — which he regularly deposited into his bank account.

“In today’s world, people rarely have loose change,” Shaukat said in the video, “so they usually give me 10 or 20 rupees instead.”

His unusual life — as a man who begged on the streets despite owning land and being financially stable — sparked both curiosity and conversation in the region. His death has left the local community in shock.