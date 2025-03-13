200 prize bond first draw of 2025 in Pakistan update

FAISALABAD – The National Savings Centre, Faisalabad, is set to conduct the Rs200 prize bond draw on 17 March 2025 (Monday).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) offers prize bonds of various denominations starting from Rs100 in value.

The prize bonds can be purchased/encashed from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bankbranches and National Savings Centers against application form with copy of valid CNIC.

The prize bonds are not only a safer investment but also bring mega cash prizes for the winners which are picked through balloting.

Rs200 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The first prize winner of Rs200 Prize Bond takes home Rs750,000, while five second prize winners receive Rs250,000 each, and third prize winners get Rs1,250 each.

200 Prize Bond Draw Update

As per the schedule for 2025, the draw for 200 prize bond will be conducted on March 17 while its next draw will take place on June 16.

200 Prize Bond Winners Draw 2024

The previous draw for 200 prize bond was held in December 2024. The first price was won by 746219 while the second prize winners included 108108, 310560, 723668, 892569, and 937806.