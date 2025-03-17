Sindh govt announces scholarships for thousands of students

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Monday announced scholarships for the thousands of students from the minorities’ communities.

The Sindh Minority Affairs Department made the announcement.

The government said that it would provide scholarships to thousands of students from minority communities. The minority students who are permanent residents and passed their exams last year with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply.

It was also specified that applicants’ parents must have a monthly income of at least Rs35,000. Each successful student would receive a scholarship of Rs25,000.

Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the newly launched job portal would register youth from across the province, connecting employment opportunities with the talent to drive provincial progress.

CM Murad urged both employers and job seekers to register on the platform for maximum outreach.

The CM also mentioned that job advertisements for Grade 1 to 4 positions would be published on the portal while Grade 5 to 15 recruitments would continue through IBA Sukkur.

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and temporary job postings would also be linked to the system.

The CM underscored the PPP’s longstanding commitment to serving Sindh and emphasized efforts to rebuild communities affected by floods.

“Under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, we initiated a project to construct 2.1 million houses, and we have already completed over 800,000 homes,” he added.

