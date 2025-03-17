200 prize bond draw first, second winners revealed [March 2025]

FAISSLABAD – The National Savings Centre, Faisalabad, has announced the top six winners of the Rs200 prize bond draw on Monday, 17 March 2025.

There is one first prize with the winner taking home Rs750,000, while five second prize winners will receive Rs250,000 each.

200 Prize Bond Draw Top Winners

The first price was won by 597355 while the second prize was grabbed by the holders of these prize bond numbers: 174102, 433277, 678705 692458 and 839404.

200 Prize Bond Draw Full List

In Pakistan, the state bank offers prize bonds of various denominations starting from Rs100 in value.

The prize bonds are considered not only a safer investment but also a channel of winning mega cash prizes in the balloting.

Earlier this month, the National Savings Centre Quetta conducted the draw of Rs40,000 premium prize bond.

Lucky Number 302855 bagged the grand prize in the March 10 2025 balloting while the second prize goes to 018062, 171277, 553311.