Sindh Rs25,000 scholarship for students – Check who is eligible

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced scholarships for thousands of students from minority community in order to promote education across the province.

The Department of Minority Affairs Sindh has also revealed the criteria for giving scholarships to students.

It said minority students who passed their exams last year and scored at least 50% marks are eligible to apply.

It added that the parents of the students applying for the scholarship must have a monthly income of at least Rs35,000.

Each successful student will be awarded a scholarship of Rs25,000, it announced.

Last week, the Sindh government launched Pakistan’s first-ever programme for children of convicted prisoners in the province.

Sindh’s Minister for Education and Mines & Minerals Development, Sardar Ali Shah and Minister for Prisons Hasan Ali Zardari attended the launching ceremony.

Under the initiative, free education will be provided from primary school to university level to the children of the inmates.

The programme will be executed by the education department in collaboration with Sindh Prisons Department, and Paigham-e-Pakistan.

The government aims at providing education support to children of more than 4,600 convicted inmates under the programme.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial education minister said the state must act like a mother, adding that the government is providing support to children who have committed no crime.