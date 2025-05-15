1500 prize bond 1st, 2nd and 3rd winning amount after tax in 2025

KARACHI – The National Savings Centre will conduct the quarterly draw of Rs1,500 prize bond today, May 2025.

Prize bonds in Pakistan are considered a popular investment and savings option issued by the government through the National Savings Division.

They offer a unique opportunity to win cash prizes without any risk to the principal amount. Available in various denominations, prize bonds can be purchased from designated banks and are included in regular draws held by the State Bank of Pakistan. T

Unlike interest-based investments, prize bonds are Shariah-compliant, making them suitable for a wide audience.

1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The winner of the first prize will grab the grand prize of Rs3 million while there are three prizes for second winners as each will get Rs1 million.

There are also 1,696 third prizes with each winner getting the Rs18,500.

1500 prize bond Tax Deduction 2025

As per government policy, rate of tax is 15 percent of prize value for filers, and 35pc of prize value for non-filers.

1500 Prize Bond Tax for Filers

Under the policy, the winner of first prize, in case of filer, will pay a tax of Rs450,000 on prize money. It means the winner will take home Rs2,550,000 out of total winning amount of Rs3,000,000

Similarly, the second prize winners will pay Rs150,000 in wake of tax and they will take home Rs850,000 out of Rs1,000,000.

The winners of the third prize will pay Rs2,775 in wake of tax with total winning amount standing at Rs15,725 for each winner.

1500 Prize Bond Tax for Non-Filers

The non-filer winner of the first prize will have to pay Rs1,050,000 in wake of tax on the winning amount of Rs3,000,000. After tax deduction, the remaining winning amount will be Rs1,950,000.

Similarly, the second prize winners will pay Rs350,000 in wake of the tax with remaining amount standing at Rs650,000 out of the winning amount of Rs1,000,000.

The third prize winners, in case of non-filers, will pay Rs5,550 in wake of the tax on winning amount of Rs18,500 with remaining amount standing at Rs12,950.