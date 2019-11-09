Bashir wins quota place for 2020 Olympics

Karachi

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir became the second Pakistan shooter after Khalil Akhtar to win a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he moved into the finals of the 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol event at the 14th Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, The News reported.

Bashir scored 293 points (98, 98, 97) in the second stage to qualify for the finals with 581 total points. Meanwhile, Khalil failed to qualify for the finals after managing 290 points (99, 97, 94) in the second stage. He scored 578 total points. Hamza Khan claimed 34th position with 541 points.

In 25m Rapid Fire team category, Pakistan finished at 5th spot among the eight competing teams with 1700 points. In the Trap event individual category, Usman Sadiq stood 17th with 115 points (21, 25, 22, 23, 24). Farrukh Nadeem scored 115 points (25, 23, 23, 21, 23) to secure 19th spot, while Zafar-ul-Haq claimed 50th position with 102 points (20, 20, 19, 24, 19).

In the team category of Trap event, Pakistan finished 11th out of the 14 competing teams with 332 points (66, 68, 64, 68, 66). Fakhar-ul-Islam Qureshi achieved Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) in the event by scoring 114 points (23, 21, 24, 23, 23).

In 10m Air Rifle event, Zeeshan-ul-Farid secured 29th place with 619.1 points, Hassan Abbas claimed 49th spot with 611.8 points, while Ghufran Adil finished at 52nd position with 607.4 points.

In the team category of the event, Pakistan finished at 12th position out of the 14 competing teams with 1838.3 points.—Agencies