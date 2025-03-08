10th class Physics model paper, guess paper 2025 Punjab boards

LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to conduct an important paper of Physics on March 10 (Monday) under ongoing matric annual examinations 2025.

The Physics paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given two hours and 30 minutes to attempt the paper.

As Physics is considered one of tough subjects, students have paced up the preparations as they have just two days to appear in the annual exam. Achieving high numbers in the subject can help them achieve better grades to pursue education in engineering or medical field.

As they are not left with enough time, they are now taking help from guess papers and model papers, which give them an idea regarding important questions and structure of the paper.

Matric Physics Guess Paper for Punjab Exams 2025

Various publishers or online portals issue their guess papers, which usually carries most repeated or important questions, when the annual exams draw closer.

Here we are sharing the guess paper for Physics from an online portal, taleemcity, so students can take help from it for their preparations.

BISE Lahore Model Paper Physics

The BISE Lahore has shared model paper for Physics on its official website, providing insights into the structure of the paper.

The model papers can help understand the types of questions they may encounter in the papers.