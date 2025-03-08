Shehbaz, Zaidong discuss counter-terrorism cooperation

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.

During the course of the meeting the prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and good wishes to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

He also congratulated the Chinese leadership and nation, on the successful convening of the “Two Sessions” of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

While expressing his satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral strategic relations, as manifested by the successful visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to Beijing last month, the Prime Minister thanked China for its longstanding and steadfast support to Pakistan on all its core issues.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and unflinching support to China on its core issues and said that the leadership and peoples of both countries remain determined in their shared resolve to further strengthen the Pakistan-China “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and elevate it to new heights.

Progress on security and counter-terrorism cooperation between both countries was also discussed.

The Prime from the businessmen community would represent their respective sectors whereas the government side would be led by the secretary of the relevant ministry.

The meeting is aimed at holding focussed interactions and making decisions and the first such meeting will discuss the agriculture sector, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the macroeconomic indicators were improving gradually whereas the government had set its priority to target exports, employment, agriculture and other critical sectors to revive the struggling national economy.

“The government will only act as a catalyst to make enabling environment for businessmen to invest and attract global investors as investments is always led by local investors and then direct foreign investment ensues.

It is the businessmen who have to drive the wheel of economy and the government is their facilitators,” the prime minister remarked.

Referring to the Department for Plant Protection set up for research in rice crops, he said the plant instead proved to be a “plant of destruction” as it remained in shambles despite Chinese grant to Pakistan in 2005 for the state-of-the-art rice research facility in Karachi.

He regretted that the businessmen fraternity overlooked the matter which was of critical importance for them.

On the occasion, the country’s business community expressed its confidence in the policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and paid tribute to the government for providing a conducive environment for the business community and investors.

“A sincere and honest business community is our valuable asset.

You all invested your capital in this country even in difficult times for the country’s industrial and economic development.

Thanks to your efforts, the country’s economy has been moving and people have found employment.

With your advice and useful opinions, the country’s economy will continue its journey of improvement and reforms in all sectors,” the prime minister said.

He added that the country’s economy was moving in the right direction as the interest and inflation rates have decreased significantly.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the aim of the consultation with businessmen was to accelerate the development of the country’s economy, whereas trade officers posted abroad were provided with clear targets for the promotion of trade and exports.

In the meeting, the participants expressed full confidence in the government’s business-friendly policies.

The participants paid tribute to the government for the establishment of the National Seed Development Authority to ensure the provision of quality seeds for the development of agriculture in the country.

They also praised the government’s Green Pakistan Initiative.

—APP