100 Prize Bond Feb 2025 Draw No.49 Balloting and Winners details

100 Prize Bond Feb 2025 Draw No 49 Balloting And Winners Details
Rs100 Prize Bond balloting is around the corner and, it could be your chance to win the grand prize of Rs7lac this February.

The excitement is building as balloting for Draw #49 of Rs100 Prize Bond is set to take place soon in the Multan office of National Savings Division.

Rs100 Prize Bond Feb 2025

Winners of the upcoming Rs100 Prize Bond will be announced on February 17, Monday. Stay connected for top winners and full List.

Rs100 Prize Bond Winners

Prize Bond  Amount 
First Prize 700,000
Second Prize 200,000
Third Prize 1,000

The first-place winner will walk away with an impressive Rs7lac, while several second and third-place winners will also receive substantial prizes.

As the date approaches, participants are encouraged to check their bond numbers and prepare for the big draw. Stay tuned for the official announcement of the winners, and best of luck to all participants!

Prize Bond Schedule 2025

Date City Bond
17 February 2025 Multan 1500
17 March 2025 Faisalabad 200
15 April 2025 Peshawar 750
15 May 2025 Karachi 1500
16 June 2025 Quetta 200
15 July 2025 Rawalpindi 750
15 August 2025 Faisalabad 1500
15 September 2025 Multan 200
15 October 2025 Muzaffarabad 750
17 November 2025 Rawalpindi 1500
15 December 2025 Lahore 200

1500 prize bond first and second winners’ prize money update [Feb 2025]

