100 Prize Bond Feb 2025 Draw No.49 Balloting and Winners details

Rs100 Prize Bond balloting is around the corner and, it could be your chance to win the grand prize of Rs7lac this February.

The excitement is building as balloting for Draw #49 of Rs100 Prize Bond is set to take place soon in the Multan office of National Savings Division.

Rs100 Prize Bond Feb 2025

Winners of the upcoming Rs100 Prize Bond will be announced on February 17, Monday. Stay connected for top winners and full List.

Prize Bond Amount First Prize 700,000 Second Prize 200,000 Third Prize 1,000

The first-place winner will walk away with an impressive Rs7lac, while several second and third-place winners will also receive substantial prizes.

As the date approaches, participants are encouraged to check their bond numbers and prepare for the big draw. Stay tuned for the official announcement of the winners, and best of luck to all participants!