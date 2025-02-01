Rs1,500, Rs100 prize bonds draw updates February 2025

MULTAN – The National Savings Divisions are set to hold much-awaited draw of Rs1,500 and Rs100 prize bonds on February 15.
The Multan office will conduct the draw of Rs1,500 prize bond while it will be held for Rs100 at the Rawalpindi office on the same day.
For mere hundred rupees, you can enter exciting monthly draws with prizes up to Rs700,000. The scheme is secure investment and is easy to purchase.
Rs100 Prize Bond Winning Amount
Prize Bond Amount
First Prize 700,000
Second Prize 200,000
Third Prize 1,000
Rs1,500 Prize Bond Prizes
Prize Bond Amount
First Prize 3,000,000
Second Prize 1,000,000
Third Prize 18,500
As per prize bonds schedule for 2025, the draw for Rs1500, Rs750, Rs200, and Rs100 will be held four times in the upcoming year.
750 Prize Bond Draw Results
Earlier, the draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on January 15, 2025, at National Savings Division Karachi.
As per the draw results, the first prize winner is 271541, while the second prize winners are 317904, 496553 and 800663.
Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2025
Following are upcoming draws of prize bonds:
Rs. 1,500 Prize Bond Draws:
February 17, 2025 (Monday) – Multan
May 15, 2025 (Thursday) – Karachi
August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Faisalabad
November 17, 2025 (Monday) – Rawalpindi
Rs. 750 Prize Bond Draws:
January 15, 2025 (Monday) – Karachi
April 15, 2025 (Tuesday) – Peshawar
July 15, 2025 (Tuesday) – Rawalpindi
October 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Muzaffarabad
Rs. 200 Prize Bond Draws:
March 17, 2025 (Monday) – Faisalabad
June 16, 2025 (Monday) – Quetta
September 15, 2025 (Monday) – Multan
December 15, 2025 (Monday) – Lahore
Rs. 100 Prize Bond Draws:
February 17, 2025 (Monday) – Rawalpindi
May 15, 2025 (Thursday) – Sialkot
August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Lahore
November 17, 2025 (Monday) – Hyderabad