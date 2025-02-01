AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Rs1,500, Rs100 prize bonds draw updates February 2025

MULTAN – The National Savings Divisions are set to hold much-awaited draw of Rs1,500 and Rs100 prize bonds on February 15.

The Multan office will conduct the draw of Rs1,500 prize bond while it will be held for Rs100 at the Rawalpindi office on the same day.

For mere hundred rupees, you can enter exciting monthly draws with prizes up to Rs700,000. The scheme is secure investment and is easy to purchase.

Rs100 Prize Bond Winning Amount

Prize Bond Amount

First Prize 700,000

Second Prize 200,000

Third Prize 1,000

Rs1,500 Prize Bond Prizes

Prize Bond Amount

First Prize 3,000,000

Second Prize 1,000,000

Third Prize 18,500

As per prize bonds schedule for 2025, the draw for Rs1500, Rs750, Rs200, and Rs100 will be held four times in the upcoming year.

750 Prize Bond Draw Results

Earlier, the draw for the Rs750 prize bond was held on January 15, 2025, at National Savings Division Karachi.

As per the draw results, the first prize winner is 271541, while the second prize winners are 317904, 496553 and 800663.

Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2025

Following are upcoming draws of prize bonds:

Rs. 1,500 Prize Bond Draws:

February 17, 2025 (Monday) – Multan

May 15, 2025 (Thursday) – Karachi

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Faisalabad

November 17, 2025 (Monday) – Rawalpindi

Rs. 750 Prize Bond Draws:

January 15, 2025 (Monday) – Karachi

April 15, 2025 (Tuesday) – Peshawar

July 15, 2025 (Tuesday) – Rawalpindi

October 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Muzaffarabad

Rs. 200 Prize Bond Draws:

March 17, 2025 (Monday) – Faisalabad

June 16, 2025 (Monday) – Quetta

September 15, 2025 (Monday) – Multan

December 15, 2025 (Monday) – Lahore

Rs. 100 Prize Bond Draws:

February 17, 2025 (Monday) – Rawalpindi

May 15, 2025 (Thursday) – Sialkot

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Lahore

November 17, 2025 (Monday) – Hyderabad

