Turkey stands by ‘Brother-Nation’ Pakistan in fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured unconditional support for Pakistan in fight against terrorism as two countries tied by unshakable bonds.

Erdogan, on his official visit to South Asian nation, reaffirmed his country’s “unconditional support” in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism. The statement came as two nations signed 24 agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in various fields, including trade, agriculture, defense, and energy.

Erdogan, who arrived in Islamabad late Wednesday, was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, in Rawalpindi. After formal ceremony, Erdogan met with top Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Sharif, cabinet members, and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

During a joint presser, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s unwavering support for Islamabad in its efforts to combat terrorism, acknowledging country’s sacrifices in the fight against extremism. He expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and reiterated Turkey’s stance on a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with United Nations resolutions.

He also praised Pakistan’s support for Turkey’s position on Northern Cyprus and noted the countries’ shared efforts to support Palestinian rights, particularly in advocating for an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his remarks, emphasized the historical bond between Turkey and Pakistan, recalling the support the people of the subcontinent provided during Turkey’s independence struggle. He assured that both nations would work closely to transform the signed agreements into concrete actions, including the establishment of a special economic zone by a Turkish firm in Pakistan.

Erdogan’s visit is seen as a further strengthening of ties between the two countries, built on shared values and mutual respect, with a commitment to advancing economic, strategic, and defense cooperation.