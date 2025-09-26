Karachi reports surge in fever cases, hospitals record daily rise

KARACHI – The city has seen a sharp increase in patients suffering from different types of fever, including viral fever, malaria, and dengue, with major public hospitals reporting hundreds of new cases daily.

Dr. Irfan Siddiqui said that Emergency In-charge at Civil Hospital Karachi, there has been a 15 to 20 percent increase in viral fever cases.

He said the hospital is receiving around 300 cases of seasonal fever, malaria, and dengue every day.

Similarly, Jinnah Hospital is also witnessing a steady rise, with more than 100 fever patients visiting daily.

Dr. Siddiqui advised citizens to adopt precautionary measures such as avoiding unhygienic food, wearing masks, and frequent hand washing.

He stressed that poor sanitation and pollution are major contributors to infections, warning that antibiotics should not be used without medical consultation.