Asia Cup 2025 final: Pakistan coach gives important advice to players

DUBAI – As Pakistan prepare to face arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, national team head coach Mike Hesson has advised his players to keep their focus solely on the game and not be distracted by the pressure of the high-stakes contest.

Speaking at a post-match press conference after Pakistan’s victory over Bangladesh, the New Zealand-born coach acknowledged that emotions run high in pressure matches but stressed the importance of channeling energy into performance.

“It is natural to feel the passion in such encounters, but we must focus our energy on cricket alone,” Hesson said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s earlier encounters against India in the tournament, Hesson admitted the team fell short in the first match but showed greater resilience in the second.

“We kept India under pressure for long phases, but to finish the game we need to sustain that pressure for longer. That is the real test,” he remarked.

The coach expressed confidence in his team’s preparation, saying successive wins had boosted morale and belief.

“The players have gained confidence through consistent performances and are determined to make the most of this historic opportunity,” he added.

Pakistan will play India in the Asia Cup 2025 final for the first time in the 41-year history of the tournament. India remain the most successful side with eight titles, while Pakistan have lifted the trophy twice, most recently in 2012.

The much-anticipated final will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.