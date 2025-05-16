Lahore sizzles at 43°C as heatwaves prevail in Punjab

LAHORE – Lahore sizzled at 43°C on Friday as intense heatwaves prevailed across Punjab.

Experts have predicted the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure at upper atmospheric level prevails over most parts of Pakistan and likely to persist during next two to three days.

Under these conditions, intense heatwaves will likely persist in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Saturday and the next two days.

Day temperatures will likely remain 05°C to 07°C above normal levels in central and upper Punjab till May 19. In Southern Punjab, day temperatures will likely remain 04°C to 06°C above normal till May 20.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 43°C and 45°C on Saturday and Sunday, and between 41°C and 43°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, intense heatwaves prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rahim Yar Khan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 48°C. The maximum temperature in Dera Ghazi Khan was recorded at 47°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at s4 per cent.