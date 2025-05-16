WATCH: Youm-i-Tashakkur Ceremony Underway with Spectacular Fighter Jet roar over Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A special ceremony is underway in the capital to observe Thanksgiving Day, bringing country’s top leadership including Prime Minister, Army Chief and heads of other forces, ministers, and other officials.

The event is organized to express gratitude for the recent victory in the significant Battle of Haq Bunyān Marsūs. Both civilian and military leaders joined in offering thanks to Allah for this triumph, highlighting it as a milestone not just in military terms but as a victory for the entire nation.

The skies over Islamabad roar with jets and flares as Pakistan celebrates day of gratitude following Pakistan’s victory day post Operation Bunyan um Marsoos. pic.twitter.com/FV2TjH9V69 — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) May 16, 2025

In their opening remarks, the hosts emphasized the importance of the occasion, stating that once again, through divine blessing, truth has prevailed over falsehood. They expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the nation, acknowledging the collective efforts that led to this success.

The ceremony reflects the unity and resolve of Pakistan’s leadership and people in the face of challenges, reaffirming their commitment to peace and progress.