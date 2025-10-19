Pcb Joins Hands With Beaconhouse To Provide Scholarship To Pathway Cricketers

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed a three-year addendum with Beaconhouse School System for providing free education to 120 top-performing players from and not limited to U15, U17 and U19 categories across 16 regions of the country.

Under this agreement, Beaconhouse will offer full educational support to these young cricketers from 31 July 2025 to 31 July 2028. The PCB has already submitted the list of 120 deserving players who will benefit from this initiative.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, was attended by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, COO PCB Sumair Ahmed Syed, white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director Domestic Cricket Operations Abdullah Khurram Niazi, and SGM Domestic Junaid Zia.

Representing Beaconhouse were Mr. Kasim Kasuri (Chief Executive), Mr. Ali Ahmad Khan (COO), Mr. Faisal Nisar (AD Operations), Ms. Syeda Iram Naqvi (General Manager), and Ms. Tania Mallick (Manager Sports).

Speaking at the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi appreciated Beaconhouse’s contribution towards supporting young cricketers, saying this partnership reflects PCB’s commitment to nurturing both the educational and sporting development of Pakistan’s future stars.

He also said, “With this partnership, the young players will be able to fully focus on their education as well and it marks the beginning of a bright future for them. This joint venture will have far-reaching results. We also intend to expand the educational scholarship initiatives for cricketers so that most of them can get free of cost education.”