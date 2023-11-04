Asif Ali Zardari, the Co-Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party and former President of Pakistan, has expressed his confidence in his party’s ability to form the next government at the center.

He made this statement during a gathering of party workers from Sakrand, Kazi Ahmed, and other parts of Sindh, who visited Zardari House in Nawab Shah.

Zardari emphasized that if the PPP wins the next polls, they will bring in a new Prime Minister and introduce essential reforms to provide relief to the common man. He openly admitted that their previous choice of Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister was a mistake, as he proved to be insufficient and unable to control inflation, which negatively impacted the poor segments of society.

Zardari acknowledged the severe power shortage the country is currently facing and pledged that his government would work on introducing solar energy projects to address this issue.

During the event, notable figures such as former MPA from PS-78 Thatta, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, former Minister Syed Nisar Hussein Shah, former MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Chaudhry Tariq Maqsood Arain, and other party leaders and workers were present to show their support for the PPP’s vision.