Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his party’s commitment to drag the country out of the prevailing situation.

After offering Friday prayers in Jati Umra, the former prime minister held meetings with different personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif reiterated that the PML-N would contest general elections with full vim and vigour.

Emphasizing the projects completed during the PML-N’s tenure, he said that the country witnessed record development during his party’s tenure.

Nawaz Sharif maintained, “We will lead the country to development and prosperity again.”