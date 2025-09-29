Gold kicks off week on High Note, Hits Rs4Lac per Tola milestone in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed back to back hikes this week, with rates touching new levels amid buying frenzy.
On first working day of the week, gold shot up by a staggering Rs5,900 per tola, crossing the 4Lac mark for the first time to settle at Rs403,600, while rate for 10 grams also jumped sharply, soaring by Rs5,058 to Rs346,021.
Gold Rates This Week
|Date
|Gold Price
|27 Sept
|Rs397,700
|25 Sept
|Rs396,800
|24 Sept
|Rs398,800
|23 Sept
|Rs398,800
|22 Sept
|Rs393,700
|20 Sept
|Rs390,300
|18 Sept
|Rs388,600
|17 Sept
|Rs388,600
Global market also saw a record-breaking run as global price at $3,818 per ounce, jumping $59. Silver prices joined the upward march, gaining Rs88 per tola to reach Rs4,792.