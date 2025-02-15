Mishi Khan calls Ducky Bhai’s videos “shameful” amid criticism of family vlogging

LAHORE – Actress Mishi Khan has termed YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s videos as “shameful” amid ongoing criticism of family vlogging.

Mishi Khan stated that family vlogging is not wrong, but it should not include inappropriate behavior. She specifically criticized Ducky Bhai’s videos, and called them disgraceful.

While speaking on a podcast, Mishi Khan mentioned that YouTubers Sham Idrees and Zaid Ali used to produce quality content. She praised Zaid Ali’s “Brown Mom” and “Brown Boy” concepts, which were unique and widely popular. However, she added that YouTubers who came after them failed to maintain the same standards.

Criticizing Ducky Bhai’s videos, Mishi Khan recalled watching one of his videos years ago, where he was using offensive language while roasting someone. She said, “Even children watch his videos. I stopped watching after just five seconds,”.

She further mentioned that Ducky Bhai had launched a campaign against Sham Idrees, which resulted in intense hate against him.

However, she remarked, “Karma exists, and after seven years, Ducky Bhai himself got exposed,”.

Mishi Khan acknowledged that family vlogging is popular because people in our society are highly interested in others’ lives. However, she emphasized that vlogs should not promote indecency, as people tend to imitate what they see online.

She also revealed her plans to become active on YouTube soon.

Praising Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, she said he created an excellent content.

Taking to Instagram the actress also shared a video and discussed the issue further. She criticized the widespread use of vulgar language among Pakistani YouTubers, saying, “Many YouTubers in Pakistan have built their careers by using foul language and insults, and now they have turned into vloggers,”.

She further said, “Among them, Ducky Bhai is at the top, as he has taught 13-14-year-old kids how to swear. What do you think about that? Has anyone in Pakistan stood up against him?,”.