Horrifying assault in Rawalpindi as man dragged naked through Gawalmandi streets

RAWALPINDI – Another shocking incident shows the rising trend of violence in Pakistan, as a man in Rawalpindi’s Gawalmandi area was reportedly stripped, chained, and dragged through the streets by nearly a dozen armed men.

The disturbing display of mob violence shows nearly a dozen armed men allegedly stripping a man naked, chaining him, and dragging him through the streets in broad daylight while area residents stay silent.

The video circulating online shows the victim being mercilessly beaten with sticks, metal rods, and fists, all while horrified bystanders looked on. Preliminary reports suggest the attack may have been triggered by a man’s opposition to a scrap warehouse being established in his residential neighborhood.

Rawalpindi Gawalmandi Assault

راولپنڈی ۔ تھانہ سٹی کے علاقے گوالمنڈی میں 10 سے زائد افراد نے حارث نامی شہری کو رسیوں سے باندھ کر تشدد کیا گیا

وجہ تاحال معلوم نا ہو سکی pic.twitter.com/IQlJ5Zwgsh — Rebel Flame 🔥 (@RevoltSpire) October 22, 2025

As the clip caused outrage, the key suspect landed behind bars while others remained at large, and police have yet to make any arrest. Cops assured to identify the perpetrators, with senior officials demanding urgent action.

The incident ignited public outrage and raised alarming questions about law enforcement’s ability to prevent mob justice. Human rights activists are now calling for immediate protection for residents who speak out against illegal or disruptive activities, warning that silence could mean more lives at risk.