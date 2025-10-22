Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan dip by Rs7,500 amid global sell-off

ISLAMABAD – Gold buyers in Pakistan witnessed shocking news as precious metal tumbled sharply after a dramatic drop in international markets.

The price of a tola of gold plunged by Rs7,538, hitting Rs437,362, while 10 grams of gold fell to Rs374,967, loss in just one day, according to Saraffa Association.

The dip comes as global gold rates continue to come down, dropping to $4,150 per ounce with a $20 premium, down $85 amid signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Silver also felt the heat, sliding Rs151 to Rs5,110 per tola.

Gold Rates Today

Unit Old Price Price Cut New Price Gold (1 tola) 444,900* 7,538 437,362 Gold (10 grams) 381,505* 6,538 374,967 Silver (1 tola) 5,261 151 5,110 Global Gold Rate — $85 $4,150

Analysts warn that this sudden plunge comes after investors cashed in on bullion’s recent record rally, with global spot gold down 0.4% at $4,109.19 per ounce and U.S. futures edging up only slightly.

Tuesday’s dramatic 5% drop marked the steepest fall in gold prices since August 2020, sending shockwaves through the market.

With U.S. inflation data looming later this week, investors are bracing for more turbulence in the gold market, leaving traders and consumers alike on edge.