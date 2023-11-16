Lollywood actress Yashma Gill aced the art of turning heads and the actor stirred social media with her mesmerising dance moves.

The Ishq Munafiq star never missed out the chance to remain in limelight as she never shied away from flaunting her flamboyance.

Days after celebrating her birthday, the actor now dropped clip of her dance on social media from her UK visit. The clip shows her stunning dance moves, wearing a modern pink top, setting the internet on fire.

She completed her look with stylish bottoms and modern sneakers, and she danced heartily on Manchester streets.

Her dance clip soon went viral on social sites, with fans showering love on the Azmaish star.

Gill appeared in several dramas including Kab Mere Kehlaoge, Bebaak, and Pyar Ke Sadqay.