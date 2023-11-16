LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Lahore and parts of Punjab during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province and cold in Murree and Galliyat on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

Partly cloudy weather is likely in upper Punjab.

Fog/smog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.

Moderate fog may disturb vehicular movement on Motorway (Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad and Faisalabad-Multan) and portions of National Highway during early morning.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 13-15 degrees Celsius on Friday and 12-14 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 07 C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 13 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent.