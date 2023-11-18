The prices of motorbikes have seen a sharp increase in 2023 with companies attributing the hikes with multiple production disruptions and fall in the value of the local currency and now Yamaha has revised bikes prices.

A report shared by 24 News said Yamaha company jacked up the price of YBR 125 after rolling out new colour.

With the latest revision of prices, the rate of Yamaha YBR 125 has been increased by Rs17,500 and the bike now costs Rs452,500.

It further said price of YB 125Z remained at Rs396000, Yamaha YBZ DX costs Rs423,000, YBRG Black is fixed at Rs453,000 and Yamaha YBR Matte Dark Gray and Orange Color is Rs456,000.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Rs452,000

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs396,000

Yamaha YBR G 125 Black Price in Pakistan

Rs453,000

Yamaha YBR 125 Matt Orange/Grey Price in Pakistan

Rs456,000