Amid the strong presence of auto Honda, Suzuki Pakistan, and other companies, Yamaha holds a strong presence in the Pakistani market as the company offers a wide range of rides including daily commuter bikes, sport bikes, and adventure rides.

The company is a known two-wheeler brand that gained popularity for its stylish designs, performance, and resale.

Yamaha holds a vast fan following in Pakistan and in spite of the tough competition, Yamaha YBR 125 leads its segment.

People are having a hard time affording bikes of Yamaha and other bikes. After multiple latest price increases, the cheapest Yamaha bike YB125Z costs over 0.35 million.

The back-to-back price increase comes on the heels of an economic crisis as the auto industry is dependent on imports and remains under stress amid the shocking depreciation of the local currency, and imposed curbs on the LCs.

As major automakers increased costs drastically, people refrained from opting for other bikes, especially Chinese bikes such as Yamaha, Suzuki, and Honda still hold a reputation for maintaining quality build and a huge reputation for resale.

Yamaha Bikes Prices in Pakistan September 2023

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

Rs380,500

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs408,000

Yamaha YB 125 Price in Pakistan

Rs419,000

Yamaha YB 125G Price in Pakistan

Rs436,000

YBR 125G Matte Gray

Rs439,000

Yamaha bikes Installments plan 2023

Yamaha Motors Pakistan lately rolled out easy installment plans for their bikes. The offer is available only at the company’s dealerships at the moment.