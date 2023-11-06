Yamaha is known for bringing top-quality standard motorcycles to the Pakistani market. The company’s top bikes including the Yamaha YBR 125 remained equally famous for their lightweight design, and comfortable rides.

Born of Yamaha’s DNA that shaped top models, the local bikes take the style game to next level with stunning graphics, headlights, fancy meter, and adjustable seat.

YBR 125 was the first quality two-wheeler that Yamaha introduced by breaking the typical design of its regular bikes back in 2015, and the bike is still ruling the roads, giving tough competition to other bikes.

Aesthetics and robust performance are top things when people think of its bikes as the company made a comeback with the Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan.

The auto giant holds a vast number of buyers and despite the competition with Honda, and Suzuki, Yamaha models especially the YBR 125 lead its segment. Yamaha YBR 125 has a sporty design that focuses on comfort as well as beauty. The pillion seat is elevated with a tail-up design and the striking new graphics add to its beauty.

Yamaha YBR 125 Installments plan with zero markup

Yamaha introduced easy installment plans for their rides. The offer is available only for MCB card holders, who can get the bike on a leasing plan.

Total Price Rs435,500 3 Month Plan Rs145,100 (Monthly Installment – Zero Markup) 6 Month Plan Rs72,600 (Monthly Installment – Zero Markup) 12 Month Plan Rs44,400 per month 18 Month Plan Rs32,350 per month 24 Month Plan Rs26,400 per month 30 Month Plan Rs22,950 per month 36 Month Plan Rs20,700 per month

Yamaha YBR 125 price in Pakistan November 2023

As of November 2023, Yamaha 125 bike price stands at Rs435,500.