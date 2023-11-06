PESHAWAR – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 2-3 days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 2-3 days.

On Monday night, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province and cold in upper districts.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kurrum, Kohat, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Manshera, Kurrum, Kohat, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 12-14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Kalam remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 01 C below the freezing point.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 13 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 82 per cent.