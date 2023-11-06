LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Monday soft-launched its latest co-working center in Sahiwal, eighth such facility in the province.

The co-working space is set up in collaboration with Sahiwal’s ‘Carrier Institute.’

e-Earn is Punjab’s largest network of co-working spaces to facilitate freelancers and create equal work opportunities for women and differently-abled persons.

PITB plans to establish 11 e-Earn Co-working Spaces province-wide.

It is presently operational in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, and DG Khan. These centers are being launched in collaboration with private partners.

“The launch of the new co-working space in Sahiwal underscores the ongoing commitment of PITB towards empowering diverse communities and fostering a culture of collaborative and flexible work environments across the province,” stated Faisal Yousaf, Chairman PITB.