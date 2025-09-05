WWF-Pakistan trains industry leaders on ESG, sustainability reporting

LAHORE – WWF-Pakistan, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and with technical support from Spectreco, successfully concluded a three-day training programme on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Reporting at a local hotel in Lahore.

Held from 2 to 4 September, the training brought together participants from banking, manufacturing, consultancy, and service industries to strengthen their understanding of ESG standards, risk management practices, and sustainability disclosures in line with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) ESG Roadmap and Guidelines (2023).

The training also prepared companies for the phased adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards (S1 & S2), effective from July 2025. Experts emphasised that integrating ESG practices not only supports regulatory compliance but also attracts international investment, enhances competitiveness, and builds resilience against environmental and social risks.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, said that by engaging regulators, industry leaders, and professionals, we are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and transparent corporate sector that can meet global standards.

Sajjeed Aslam, Director and Partner at Spectreco, served as the lead trainer for the programme. He emphasised that ESG must be treated as a business priority rather than just a compliance requirement and urged participants to integrate ESG into core strategies and operations to strengthen governance and transparency.

Mohsin Ali Chaudhry, ESG Advisory Lead for Pakistan at IFC, shared that IFC is working closely with SECP and industry stakeholders to strengthen ESG adoption in Pakistan. He emphasised that adopting ESG early will boost investor confidence, create opportunities for sustainable growth, and that initiatives like this training are key to building market capacity, improving disclosures, and attracting sustainable investment.

Musarat Jabeen, Executive Director at SECP, stressed that ESG adoption is no longer optional but essential for businesses to remain competitive in today’s evolving global economy.