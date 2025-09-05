CM’s Skilled Punjab Initiative: Over 1,000 transgender enter workforce

LAHORE – Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has trained over 1,000 transgender individuals under CM’s Skilled Punjab Initiative.

From salons in Lahore to IT startups in Multan, 1,054 transgender individuals have transformed their lives through the PSDF Pehchan program. The majority of them have entered the trained workforce for the first time in history.

Furthermore, more than 980 transgender individuals trained under the program have already secured jobs with reputable employers. Others are launching their own small businesses, marking a breakthrough for industry linkages and inclusion.

This initiative directly supports Punjab’s vision under CM Maryam Nawaz to create a Skilled Punjab where every citizen, regardless of gender or identity, has access to dignified livelihoods. By prioritising vulnerable and marginalised communities, PSDF-Pehchan reflects the government’s broader mission of inclusive growth, social justice, and economic empowerment.

Launched in November 2024, CM’s Skilled Punjab Initiative has been reversing this narrative by providing transgender persons with pathways to dignity, opportunity, and recognition.

The program is delivered by the PSDF in collaboration with 18+ training service providers like Depilex, Khawaja Sira Society and STEP. The program equips participants with high-demand skills, including Beauty & Grooming, Culinary Arts, Performing Arts, Information Technology, Handicrafts and Digital Freelancing.

Alongside technical training, the program ensures holistic support, monthly stipends, travel allowances, professional toolkits, and assistance with NADRA and PSER registration. It gives participants the tools and recognition to enter the workforce with dignity long denied to them.

Since its launch, PSDF-Pehchan has reached trainees in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Gujranwala. Graduates are stepping into formal jobs, freelancing careers, and entrepreneurial ventures, setting an example of what inclusive skills development can achieve.

CEO PSDF Ahmed Khan said that transgender persons have been denied opportunities that others take for granted. “With Pehchan, we are not just training them — we are opening doors to dignity, careers, and inclusion in Punjab’s economy,” he stated.