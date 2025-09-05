IT University signs agreement to digitalise fee collection system

LAHORE – Information Technology University (ITU) has signed an agreement with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to streamline the fee collection process through fintech solution, PayZen.

PITB Director Development & Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman and ITU Assistant Registrar Mustafa Tirmizi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf and ITU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Adnan Noor witnessed the signing ceremony. PITB CFO Nadia Riaz, PayZen Joint Director Syed Ijlal Hussain and JD Mudassar Paracha were also present.

Under the agreement, PITB will spearhead the development and maintenance of PayZen’s web-based platform, enabling ITU to digitise its fee collection processes through multiple payment channels, including mobile banking, ATMs, and debit/credit cards.

The adoption of PayZen will not only simplify fee collection but also strengthen ITU’s revenue streams by ensuring secure, transparent, and efficient transactions.

As part of the initiative, PITB will also provide training to ITU staff and extend continuous technical support to guarantee seamless operations of the system throughout its lifecycle.

In his remarks on the occasion, Faisal Yousaf stated, “The implementation of PayZen will ensure secure, user-friendly, and transparent financial processes that will benefit both ITU and students alike.”