World Cricket Legends offers golden opportunity to fans to travel to UK with star cricketers

KARACHI – World Cricket Legends have made an exciting offer of golden opportunity to the fans to travel to the United Kingdom with the star cricketers including meeting Pakistan players like Shahid Afridi.

Registration for the “live with the Legends” event started on the World Cricket Legends website on the February 15 and the costs only $12 (approximately 3,500 Pakistani rupees).

The fans would need to finish a quiz round, submit a video and participate in a call with the captain to complete the registration.

Afterwards, the judges would make the final decision about the selection.

The winning fans would get a free 16-day trip to the UK, with all expenses covered by World Cricket Legends during their stay.

The winners will be required to attend all training sessions, matches and media events.

Additionally, their names and images might be used for promotional purposes. The fans would also have the chance to give interviews to the media.

It may be mentioned here that the second edition of World Cricket Legends will begin in mid-July in the UK.