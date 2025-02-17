‘He won’t be able to handle me,’ Rakhi Sawant rejects Mufti Qavi’s marriage proposal

MUMBAI – Bollywood renowned actress Rakhi Sawant on Monday rejected the marriage proposal of Mufti Qavi, saying that “he won’t be able to handle me,’.

Rakhi Sawant has been the center of attention on social media due to rumors about her marriage with Mufti Qavi.

However, the actress has now shared a new message regarding marriage, which has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to the Indian media, Rakhi said, “I am not serious about marrying Mufti Qavi. I don’t know if he has 100 wives or 900, but I am worth a 100,000 of women on my own, and he won’t be able to handle me.”

The actress further stated that she is still searching for true love, which she has not yet found in India. Rakhi also mentioned, “Many people are behind me but they just want to use me and my fame,”.

When asked about the possibility of visiting Pakistan, Rakhi replied, “If Modi can visit Pakistan, why can’t I? When a couple agrees, what can a judge do?”

Rakhi praised actress Hania Amir, calling her a “good and decent girl”.

Earlier, Mufti Qavi had claimed in a program that his marriage with Rakhi Sawant was scheduled for February 14, and he had invited the show’s host to attend the wedding as a witness.