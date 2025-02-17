Convoy ambushed, looted in Lower Kurram amid peace efforts

PESHAWAR – Another Kurram convoy comes under attack in northwestern Pakistan, highlighting security challenges amid ongoing peace efforts.

Reports in local media said convoy carrying essential goods was ambushed and looted in Lower Kurram, KP. The convoy, consisting of around 40 vehicles, was traveling from Thal to Parachinar when unidentified attackers struck. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants launched the attack from seven different locations along the route.

Kurram Convoy Attack

In response to assault, paramilitary forces initiated counter-fire from chopper aimed at attackers. Assistant Commissioner Syed Ihsan Ali Shah confirmed that none of the 113 vehicles that left Thal have returned so far, with 17 to 18 vehicles currently halted in Thal.

DC Gohar Zaman Wazir said the convoy, which included more than 129 freight trucks loaded with food supplies, had been dispatched under strict security measures implemented by the district administration.

Last month, a similar convoy was attacked and at least eight people were killed in the Bagan area. The attack involved over 100 assailants who used rockets and automatic weapons, damaging three vehicles. Five drivers went missing, and four bodies were recovered, while one remains unaccounted for.

The attack also resulted in the deaths of two security personnel. In retaliation, security forces killed six attackers. The convoy, carrying essential supplies, was escorted by police and Frontier Corps.

This is a developing story, and more updates will follow as further details emerge.