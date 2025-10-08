Strikers clinch National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament

KARACHI – Strikers thrash Conquerors by four wickets in the final to clinch the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday afternoon.

This was Strikers’ back-to-back wins in the tournament, after they had finished at the bottom of the points table in the four-team competition. They defeated Challengers by eight wickets in the first semi-final held at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on October 6.

After being put into bat first, Conquerors scored 91 for four in their quota of 20 overs. Skipper Samiya Afsar was the top scorer with 32 off 51 balls, laced with three fours and one maximum. She ended up as the tournament’s top scorer with 271 runs.

Narjis Bibi bagged two wickets and finished with 11 wickets, the most by any bowler in the tournament. In reply, Strikers crossed the finish line with four wickets in hand and 19 balls remaining. Skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz top-scored with 30 runs.

Scores in brief:

Conquerors 91-4, 20 overs (Samiya Afsar 32; Narjis Bibi 2-20)

Strikers 92-6, 16.5 overs (Zoofishan Ayyaz 30, Aqsa Habib 24)

Player of the match – Zoofishan Ayyaz (Strikers)

Player of the Tournament – Aqsa Habib (Strikers)

Best batter of the tournament – Samiya Afsar (Conquerors)

Best bowler of the tournament – Narjis Bibi (Strikers)

Best wicket-keeper of the tournament – Komal Khan (Stars)